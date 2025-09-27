Edit Profile
    Police demolish gangster’s illegal structures in Hadapsar

    According to police, Tipu Pathan, who has multiple criminal cases registered against him under various sections, including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had allegedly set up unauthorised offices, cabins, and other encroachments in the Sayyadnagar area.

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 6:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: Kalepadal police on Friday carried out a demolition drive on illegal constructions linked to gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan of Sayyadnagar, Hadapsar.

    According to police, Tipu Pathan, who has multiple criminal cases registered against him under various sections, including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had allegedly set up unauthorised offices, cabins, and other encroachments in the Sayyadnagar area.

    After receiving specific information, the police first confirmed that the structures were illegal and then, in coordination with the Anti-Encroachment Department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), razed these to the ground.

    Senior police officers, including DCP (Zone 5) Rajukumar Shinde, and senior officials from the PMC Anti-Encroachment Department supervised the action.

