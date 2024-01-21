Police devise strategy to track gang activities in city

PUNE: Following the recent murder of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol, the Pune city police have planned a comprehensive strategy to track and monitor gang activities in the city. The decision is part of a larger effort to prevent similar such incidents in future and maintain law and order in the city. The identified criminals will be monitored on a regular basis, and will even be asked to present themselves before the police at regular intervals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As of now, the police have identified 25 criminals who are part of various gangs and pose a threat to society, who will be kept on the police radar. The identified criminals will be monitored on a regular basis, and will even be asked to present themselves before the police at regular intervals.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The task of keeping an eye on each of these 25 criminals will be assigned to a different police officer who will regularly update police records on the respective criminal, his/her immediate relatives, family members etc.

There will be specialised units within the Pune city police dedicated to gathering intelligence on the emerging gangs, monitoring their activities, and dismantling their operations before they become a significant threat. The units will leverage advanced technology, including surveillance cameras, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, to identify and track potential gang members. The units will collaborate with existing law enforcement agencies for the purpose of sharing information and coordinating efforts. The police will also work closely with local communities to gather valuable information and encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “This initiative is based on three pillars: monitoring, prevention and gathering criminal intelligence. Through which, we can avert any future criminal activities. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of our citizens, and this initiative is a proactive step towards achieving that goal.”

Monitoring of social media accounts is also an important part of the overall strategy through which the police can track the activities of particular criminals. For instance, the accused Munna Polekar in the Sharad Mohol murder case, had posted on his social media account that he would go to Yerawada Jail. If the police had paid heed to the post, it might have averted Mohol’s murder.

In addition to all of these measures, the police have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police in their efforts to curb gang-related violence. The reaction to the announcement has been a mixed bag with some expressing relief at the police’s proactive stance and others voicing concerns over potential privacy issues associated with increased surveillance.

Mohol, a prominent gangster in the city, was gunned down in a daring assault that has created concerns over escalating gang violence, and the potential for retaliatory acts has prompted the police to re-evaluate their approach to dealing with organised crime.