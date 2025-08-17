Police file accidental death case after 3 BSNL contract workers die inside inspection chamber

The Nigdi police have lodged an accidental death case (AD) after three Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) contract employees died of suspected suffocation while carrying out underground maintenance work in the Pradhikaran area of Nigdi on Friday afternoon. Investigations are underway to determine cause and any potential lapses in safety protocols, said officials. According to the initial investigation, Girshete was the first to enter the chamber but began showing signs of severe breathlessness believed to be caused by highly toxic gases released upon opening the chamber. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the workers, who had entered the roadside BSNL optic fibre duct chamber filled with 2.5 to 3 feet of stagnant water near Nirmal Villa, Plot No. 64, Sector 27/A in Nigdi Pradhikaran, reportedly died after inhaling toxic fumes, at around 3pm on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Asruba Dhavare, 35, and Dattatray Vijaykumar Honale, 35, of Chinchwad, and Sahebrao Sambhaji Girshete, 35, of Bijlinagar. Their co-worker Babasaheb Ambadas Wagh, 52, present at the site raised the alarm about the incident and alerted nearby residents and police.

According to the initial investigation, Girshete was the first to enter the chamber but began showing signs of severe breathlessness believed to be caused by highly toxic gases released upon opening the chamber. In an attempt to rescue him, Dhavare and Honale also entered the duct but all three collapsed and fell unconscious into the water. The trio was later pulled out and rushed to Lokmanya Hospital, Nigdi, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Assistant commissioner of police (Chinchwad division) Vitthal Kubade said, “Preliminary evidence suggests the deaths were caused by exposure to highly toxic fumes trapped inside the closed chamber. An accidental death report has been registered and bodies sent for autopsy.”

All three deceased were employed on a contract basis with BSNL’s Akurdi office, officials said.