Police file chargesheet in Tuljapur drug seizure case

Authorities have filed a 10,000-page chargesheet in connection with the seizure of MD drug worth ₹2.5 lakh near the temple town of Tuljapur in Dharashiv district on February 15. On Tuesday, the Dharashiv police filed the chargesheet in the Dharashiv District Sessions Court that outlines the roles of each accused, including their communication patterns, bank transactions, and how they became interconnected with the suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Investigations over the past two months have revealed the involvement of a local priest, and 35 others, in the drug racket. According to the chargesheet, 14 have been arrested.

