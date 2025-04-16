Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police file chargesheet in Tuljapur drug seizure case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Investigations over the past two months have revealed the involvement of a local priest, and 35 others, in the drug racket

Authorities have filed a 10,000-page chargesheet in connection with the seizure of MD drug worth 2.5 lakh near the temple town of Tuljapur in Dharashiv district on February 15.

On Tuesday, the Dharashiv police filed the chargesheet in the Dharashiv District Sessions Court that outlines the roles of each accused, including their communication patterns, bank transactions, and how they became interconnected with the suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Tuesday, the Dharashiv police filed the chargesheet in the Dharashiv District Sessions Court that outlines the roles of each accused, including their communication patterns, bank transactions, and how they became interconnected with the suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Investigations over the past two months have revealed the involvement of a local priest, and 35 others, in the drug racket. According to the chargesheet, 14 have been arrested.

On Tuesday, the Dharashiv police filed the chargesheet in the Dharashiv District Sessions Court that outlines the roles of each accused, including their communication patterns, bank transactions, and how they became interconnected with the suspects. Sources reveal that the document includes call detail records (CDRs), financial trails, and evidence of the gang’s connections to drug operations in Mumbai, Solapur, and Pune.

News / Cities / Pune / Police file chargesheet in Tuljapur drug seizure case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On