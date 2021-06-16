Police hunt for 38-year-old as wife, child found murdered

The Pune city police and Pune rural police are looking for a 38-year-old man as a suspect in two separate murder cases - his wife, and the other of his seven-year-old son.

The deceased woman was identified as Aliya Shaikh while the deceased child was identified as Ayan Shaikh (7), her son. The prime suspect in the case is Abaid Abdul Shaikh (38) who lived with the two in Pride World City on Brooklyn road in Charholi Budrukh area of Pune.

The woman was found on Saswad-Jejuri road on Tuesday morning around 8am in the Pune rural police jurisdiction. Her son was found in a pit near the Katraj tunnel on Tuesday night in the Pune city police jurisdiction. Their relation was ascertained by joint work of the Pune city and Pune rural police.

“We found the body near Surya hotel along Saswad Jejuri road. Early on Tuesday morning, we received calls from people living near that area that a body has been found. For her murder, we have registered a case and the husband is a prime suspect,” said police inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Saswad police station.

The woman was found with a slit on her neck and blood stains on her person, according to the police.

“There is a CCTV camera that belongs to the hotel, but the night-time visuals are of no help as nothing is visible in them,” said PI Gholap.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Saswad police station for the murder of the woman.

Hours later, the boy was found in a pit dug along the road opposite Maratheshahi hotel near the New Katraj tunnel that connects Satara to Mumbai.

The child was found with facial injuries and was taken to Sassoon General Hospital, as was his mother, for post-mortem.

“We have formed five teams and the crime branch has two to three teams. A total of eight teams are working on this. He will be found very soon. He has gone to multiple locations and we have some technical support to map it,” said senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The man and his wife, both have master’s degrees, according to the police. The man is found to be a regional manager in an insurance company and the woman had left her job a few years ago.

The man’s car, which is suspected to have been hired temporarily, was traced as far as Kapurhol, according to the Pune city police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have released a picture of the man along with contact details for tips if anyone knows about his whereabouts. People in the know can contact the police on 020-24365100 or 9823653777.