Police invoke MCOCA against gangster Santosh Jadhav
PUNE: The Pune rural police on Tuesday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Santosh Jadhav and his nine associates, including minor.
Punjab police had identified Jadhav as one of the suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala though he has not been booked in that case so far.
The police took his custody for the alleged role in a case of extorting money from a businessman in Narayangaon. Eight of the accused are languishing in Yerawada prison under judicial custody in the same offence.
A report was sent through Pune rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh to special inspector general (Kolhapur range) Manojkumar Lohiya. The MCOCA provisions were added to the extortion case after the approval from Lohiya, officers said. They said that the police from Delhi and Punjab were expected to seek the custody of Jadhav for further investigation into the Moosewala case.
This is the second time the stringent legislation has been invoked against Jadhav and his accomplices. Jadhav has earlier been booked under MCOCA in connection with the murder of criminal Omkar Bankhele alias Ranya who was shot dead in the Manchar area of Pune.
In June, the names of Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble, 19, alias Saurav alias Mahakal, had cropped up in the murder of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab. The Pune rural police who were already looking out for Jadhav in another murder case since August 2021 intensified their manhunt. They had arrested Jadhav and his aide from two villages in Kutch on June 12.
-
e-Content studio to come up at UP directorate of higher education
To bridge the digital divide and foster e-learning methods in government colleges, the state government has set aside ₹10 crore for the appointment of 1200 lecturers in aided colleges and setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges, according to a state government press release. Apart from smart classes, an e-Content digital studio will be built at the directorate of higher education at a cost of ₹1 crore.
-
Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7. Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM's Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements. The chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
-
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
-
North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading. NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.
-
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics