Police official killed in road accident near Bhosari
A Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel was killed in a road accident at Pune –Nashik highway near Bhosari on Friday night at around 1:30 am.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade. He was heading towards Chakan from Nashik Phata in his personal car on Friday night. When he was near Bhosari, his car rammed into a tree along the road when he was trying to save an animal that came in front of his car, said officials.
The locals took him to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Bhosari police has registered an accidental death case and further investigation is going on.
Man falls for fake PMC customer care trap, duped of Rs1.41 lakh
A Mohammadwadi resident was allegedly duped of Rs1,41,000 after heKharatalled a fake Pune Municipal Corporation customer care number listed on the internet. The victim, Mahadev alias Madhav Kharat (44), filed a complaint with Kondhwa police station and an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act on Friday night.
Pune police arrest man involved in five house break-ins
The Pune police on Friday arrested a a habitual offender from Kondhwa who is allegedly involved in five house break-ins in the last few months. The police have also recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh The accused, Amir Azmin Khan (20), resident of Talab Masjid, Kondhwa was nabbed after the police received a tip-off from an informer on Thursday.
IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces
BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces. “This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said. He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.” DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions. The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.
Pune railway police arrest three for raping minor girl in Jhelum Express
The Pune railway police on Saturday said that they have arrested three persons, including railway pantry staffers, in connection with the alleged rape of a minor orphan girl in Jhelum Express on July 19. According to the police, the 14-year-old orphan girl mistakenly boarded an air-conditioned coach of Jhelum Express at Bhopal on July 19. The victim deboarded at Bhusawal junction. The accused were handed over to the Bhopal railway police for further investigation.
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
