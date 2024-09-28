Police probe suicide angle in death of girl after fall from high-rise bldg

The Hadapsar police are probing an alleged suicide angle in the death of a 20-year-old college girl who fell from the balcony of a 29th floor flat of 33-storey building at a township in Hadapsar Thursday morning. According to the police, the deceased was a third year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at a reputed college in the city and hailed from Panvel. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone V), said, “As of now, we cannot find anything suspicious in the case. Prima facie it seems a suicide case, but we are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. Friends claimed that she was under depression.”

The police have sent blood samples of the three women staying at the flat visited by the deceased to check for alcohol content as liquor bottles were recovered from the house.

The Hadapsar police who visited the site after receiving the alert at around 2:20 am Thursday have seized all electronic devices present in the flat for analysis and filed an accidental death case.