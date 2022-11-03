Police raid illegal rooftop hookah parlours in Pune

PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police took action against two rooftop restaurants in Kondhwa for running illegal hookah parlours.

Police have booked two persons under sections 4(a) and 21 (a) of the cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2018.

The officials stated that they had received a tip-off that illegal hookah parlours were operating inside these restaurants. During the raid on Tuesday, the police seized hookah pots, and flavoured tobacco material estimated to be worth ₹65,210.

A case is lodged at Kondhwa police station.