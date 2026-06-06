Police recover 15 stolen cycles, detain minor

The Yerawada police on Friday detained a 13-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a series of bicycle thefts in the Maharashtra Housing Board and Nagpur Chawl areas, recovering 15 stolen bicycles worth approximately ₹1 lakh from the minor. According to the police, after receiving complaints about the thefts, officers reviewed CCTV footage and traced the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, after receiving complaints about the thefts, officers reviewed CCTV footage and traced the suspect.

Based on a tip-off, the juvenile was located in New Khadki, where he was living with his grandmother.

The police contacted the minor’s guardians and questioned him in their presence, during which he confessed to the thefts. Anjum Baghvan, senior inspector, Yerawada Police Station, said, “The juvenile said that his mother had passed away, while his father and grandfather were in jail in connection with a criminal case. With no earning member in the family and no one to care for him, he said he had turned to theft to fund his daily expenses and recreational activities.”

Police found that the juvenile would scout the neighbourhood during the day to identify bicycles left unattended. He would then return at night and steal them when no one was around.

The police will take action against the minor in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.