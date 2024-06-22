Police restrict heavy vehicle movement on Gangadham Road 

Pune city traffic police have imposed a temporary ban on heavy vehicles on two roads leading to Gangadham Chowk on Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road. The decision follows a fatal accident in the area on June 12, wherein a speeding dumper killed a woman. The restricted routes, which begin at Shatrunjay Temple and Tilekarnagar Chowk, converge at Aai Mata Mandir Road. (HT PHOTO)

Senior citizen Damyanti Solanki lost her life in the accident, raising concerns about the regular movement of heavy vehicles in the area.

The restricted routes, which begin at Shatrunjay Temple and Tilekarnagar Chowk, converge at Aai Mata Mandir Road. The restriction applies to all sorts of multi-axle commercial transport vehicles, including trucks, cement mixers, and dumpers.

Exemptions apply to vehicles providing emergency services, and public transportation, such as those used by the fire department, police, PMPML, MSRTC, milk, and LPG cylinder carriers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar on Friday issued a circular stating, “The heavy vehicles such as trucks, dumpers and trailers are banned from Shatunjay Mandir to Gangadham Chowk and From Tilekar Nagar to Gangadham Chowk between 7 AM to 10 PM.”

The traffic police have invited suggestions and objections from the public regarding the heavy vehicle ban, to be submitted to the office of the DCP (traffic) on Jail Road, Yerawada by July 5.

In this regard, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni had written to the Pune City Police Commissioner insisting on the strict enforcement of the ban on heavy vehicles on Gangadham Road.

Talking about the development, NCP urban cell head Nitin Kadam said, “We are thankful to the police for taking such steps. We had been making this demand before the fatal accident, but police delayed the decision.”