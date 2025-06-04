Police seize 2.6 kg silver from three juveniles in Hadapsar 

The Hadapsar police on Monday detained three juveniles and recovered around 2.6 kilograms of stolen silver jewellery from their possession. The police claim that the arrests have led to the solving of at least four criminal cases registered in recent weeks. The incident was reported on Monday when PSI Hasan Mulani and Satyawan Gand were doing routine patrolling along with their staff. When they got information about suspected individuals. During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to their involvement in multiple thefts, leading to the recovery of the stolen silver ornaments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on specific leads, the police team identified and apprehended the minors from the Hadapsar area. During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to their involvement in multiple thefts, leading to the recovery of the stolen silver ornaments. Police said they have recovered 2.6 kilograms of stolen silver jewellery worth ₹2 lakh from them. The juveniles are currently being processed under the Juvenile Justice Act, and further investigation is underway to determine if they were part of a larger network or acting independently.

The police have also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and ensure the use of proper security measures in homes and shops, especially in vulnerable areas.