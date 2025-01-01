Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police solve Camp area house break-in case, man held

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Pune Police arrested 20-year-old Aryan Ajay Mane for a ₹15 lakh house break-in in Camp, recovering stolen valuables worth ₹8 lakh.

The Pune Police have successfully cracked a major house break-in reported in the Camp area, where an unknown individual had stolen valuables worth 15 lakh. The breakthrough came after police conducted routine patrolling in the area and accosted a man near the ISKCON temple in Kondhwa.

On Tuesday, during the patrolling police amaldar Pradip Shitole, Dnyaneshwar Bade and Manoj Bhokare got information about the man’s suspicious behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Tuesday, during the patrolling police amaldar Pradip Shitole, Dnyaneshwar Bade and Manoj Bhokare got information about the man’s suspicious behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Aryan Ajay Mane, 20, from the Hadapsar area.

On Tuesday, during the patrolling police amaldar Pradip Shitole, Dnyaneshwar Bade and Manoj Bhokare got information about the man’s suspicious behaviour.

Responding to the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and intercepted the suspected man. Upon inspection, they recovered foreign currency notes and golden ornaments from his possession. This discovery prompted the officers to question the individual further.

After sustained questioning, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the Camp area house break-in case reported in the last week.

He admitted that he had stolen valuables from the house, including jewelry and other expensive items, along with foreign currency.

During the search police recovered golden ornaments, cash, and a motorcycle total of 8 lakh.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are being initiated against him.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On