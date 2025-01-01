Police solve Camp area house break-in case, man held

The Pune Police have successfully cracked a major house break-in reported in the Camp area, where an unknown individual had stolen valuables worth ₹15 lakh. The breakthrough came after police conducted routine patrolling in the area and accosted a man near the ISKCON temple in Kondhwa. On Tuesday, during the patrolling police amaldar Pradip Shitole, Dnyaneshwar Bade and Manoj Bhokare got information about the man’s suspicious behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Aryan Ajay Mane, 20, from the Hadapsar area.

Responding to the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and intercepted the suspected man. Upon inspection, they recovered foreign currency notes and golden ornaments from his possession. This discovery prompted the officers to question the individual further.

After sustained questioning, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the Camp area house break-in case reported in the last week.

He admitted that he had stolen valuables from the house, including jewelry and other expensive items, along with foreign currency.

During the search police recovered golden ornaments, cash, and a motorcycle total of ₹8 lakh.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are being initiated against him.