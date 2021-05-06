Police squad to ensure NIBM, Kondhwa areas stick to curbs

Pune: The police have formed teams that move on autorickshaws in Kondhwa- NIBM areas to check unnecessary public movement on streets. Police personnel in vans have been stationed to keep citizens indoors.

The initiative was started last week following complaints from residents of people seen loitering on roads. The police in vans stationed at important chowks on Kondhwa-NIBM road tell citizens not on necessary errands to leave the place.

“When the city is under lockdown, some citizens in this part of the area are seen stepping out for unnecessary reasons. We want the police to take action against them and help break the chain of corona infection,” said Ashraf Shaikh, resident of NIBM.

Another NIBM resident Sagar Pillay said, “Salunke Vihar is witnessing huge crowds in the morning where social distancing and mask violation is taking place with impunity. Police patrolling has to be intensified to check the crowd.”

Kondhwa police inspector Sardar Patil said that patrolling has been increased across the area. “We are taking action and urging citizens to stay indoors.”