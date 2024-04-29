Police suspect racket involved in abduction at Pune rly stn

Just as the abduction of a 7-month-old baby from Pune railway station on Saturday raised questions over the safety measures at public places, the railway police suspect a racket that targets newborns and children is active at the Pune railway station premises. The child has been identified as Shravan Ajay Telang, while his father Ajay has filed a complaint at Bundagarden police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the railway police, a 7-month-old toddler was abducted from the Pune railway station vicinity at about midnight on Saturday.

The child has been identified as Shravan Ajay Telang, while his father Ajay has filed a complaint at Bundagarden police station. According to authorities, the Telang couple is from the Bhusawal district. Telang and his wife had visited Pune to meet their mother-in-law and realised that their child was missing after waking up from their sleep.

Following that, the terrified couple approached the railway police at the station and then went to the Bundagarden police station to file a report. Sandipan Pawar, a senior police inspector, and his team went to the scene for further investigation.

Police assumed CCTV footage of the area, in which it was seen that a masked person was abducting 7-month-old Shravan. The railway police have noticed a racket behind the abductions taking place at the Pune railway station.

“In the previous ten years, we’ve noted that several children have been abducted from the Pune railway station. While under our ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway officials rescued over 500 children from the railway station platform last year. However, we have discovered a pattern in abduction instances at the Pune train station, and there is a suspicion that a racket is behind all of these crimes,” said a top RPF police official on condition of anonymity.

While Rajendra Gaikwad, GRP senior police inspector, in charge of the Pune railway station, said, “All the police agencies right from RPF, GRP and Pune local police are together working to track the person identified in the CCTV camera who took away the baby from Telang family. We suspect that there is a racket behind this abduction case at the Pune railway station and we will soon crack the case and get back the child to its parents,”