Police to deploy mobile surveillance vans across Pune to combat crime

The Pune police will soon commission five Mobile Surveillance Vans (MSVs) into their fleet to detect and prevent crime cases. The vans will be connected with five drones, with specially trained police officials to manage the system and operate them for enhanced aerial surveillance, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasized that the surveillance buses costing ₹1.5 crore each will be deployed as part of advanced policing. “The buses will be deployed by the end of March or the first week of April and the citizens will get the benefits of smart technology-based policing,” he said.

Each MSV will be fitted with high-resolution CCTV cameras and sensors, automated long-range wireless cameras, and live video streaming capabilities generating real-time monitoring of criminal activities and high-risk areas.

Additionally, the vans will be connected with five drones, with specially trained police officials to manage the system and operate them for enhanced aerial surveillance, said officials.

The surveillance buses will be linked to a central command centre at the Pune police headquarters in Shivajinagar where officers can get direct access to live footage from the field. The buses will be fitted with video conferencing, surveillance, and video management systems.

Sunil Aiyer, member of Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Development Forum, said that the vans must be deployed in suburbs where the crime rate is seeing an upward trend. “City areas are already under CCTV patrol and have other facilities unlike suburbs which need intensive policing,” he said.