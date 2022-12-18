Police to step up patrolling in Baner, Balewadi

Following a meeting with Balewadi and Baner residents and the local police, Balaji Pandhre, senior Police Inspector (PI), Chaturshringi police station, has promised to beef up staff to deal with prevalent issues in the area.

A meeting was called in response to locals’ claims that there have been several instances of nuisance caused by outsiders in the aftermath of alcohol consumption.

“The Baner and Balewadi residents have been facing problems with the law-and-order situation in terms of roadside liquor consumption, hooligans terrorising the public and the pertinent noise pollution from the nearby pubs and restaurants. We heard their concerns and have informed higher authorities that there is a need to increase the staff at the chowki as well as add more marshals to patrol during the night. These additions will be completed in a month,” Pandhre said.

Representatives from the Baner Balewadi Pashan Residents Association, Aundh Vikas Mandal, Balewadi Welfare Federation, Aundh Baner Pashan Area Sabha, Navchaitanya Senior Citizens Club, Pune Mahila Mandal - Baner Balewadi chapter, United Balewadi Group, and various societies provided input on various issues during the meeting.

“There is no single evening where we don’t see youth drinking on the footpaths, and listening to loud music from their cars after the bars and pubs are closed. Then there are many places around the Balewadi and Baner areas where residents frequently find hooligans and rowdy people hanging out, harassing passers-by and causing a nuisance for everyone,” said an anonymous resident.

Many residents also stated that alcohol consumption in open plots, unused amenity spaces, and bye lanes has increased over time and asked the police to assist in finding a solution to this societal threat.

Pandhre stated that dealing with wine shops falls under the purview of the Excise department, but they will keep a close eye on these establishments in the area and will convene a meeting of all wine shop owners in the coming week to discuss these issues.

Most residents consented that noise pollution was a major issue, with most pubs and bars flouting the rules and causing disruption for citizens.

Large groups of antisocial elements have been spotted hanging out after dark in areas such as Pancard Club Road, Parkhe Mala Lane, Kapil Tranquil Greens, The Spires, and Kapil Malhar, making residents feel unsafe.

Residents believe that the area requires more police officers. Only five police officers currently patrol an area with a population of 2.5-3 lakh people.

Assistant police inspector Rajkumar Kendre, who was also present at the meeting, stated, “Following the residents’ protest, the police have begun a survey with the help of the locals and have identified 60-70 spots for night patrolling and would be adding more personnel to the patrolling team as per residents’ request.”

Some of the senior citizens present raised the issue of the issuance of senior citizen cards from the Bharosa cell, to which PI Pandhre responded, “I will look into the matter of reissuance of the identity cards for senior citizens and will also create a special cell with the local chowki to help them.”