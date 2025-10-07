Policeman attacked on Law College Road, 4 booked

PUNE: A police constable attached to the Crime Branch Unit 3 was attacked by a gang of four men on Law College Road at around 1am on Monday. Police said constable Amol Katkar was returning home after duty when he was attacked with a wooden stick by two men while two others stood guard, after an argument over an overtaking motorcycle escalated. Gang of four men attacked police constable attached to Crime Branch Unit 3 on Law College Road at around 1am on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police have identified the four accused as Nikhil Pravin Jagtap, 27, Sunny Sanjay Khomane, 30, Prathamesh Dyaneshwar Jadhav, 25, and Omkar Khirsagar. They are all from Dattawadi.

A case has been registered at Deccan Police Station against the accused. All four have been booked under sections 118(1), 115(2), 352, 314, 34, 2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a massive hunt has been launched to nab them.

Constable Katkar sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. A senior police officer said that multiple teams from Crime Branch and local police stations have been mobilised to gather CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to trace the assailants.