 Political parties demand PMC to speed up monsoon preparation works
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Political parties demand PMC to speed up monsoon preparation works

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2024 07:04 AM IST

BJP, Congress and NCP leaders have hit out at the municipal corporation for poor monsoon preparedness resulting in overflowing manholes and nullahs at various places

The pre-monsoon rains have caused traffic disruptions due to waterlogged roads across the city, according to political party leaders.

Nullah cleaning work is underway in the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
Nullah cleaning work is underway in the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have hit out at the municipal corporation for poor monsoon preparedness resulting in overflowing manholes and nullahs at various places.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Some parts of Kothrud faced waterlogging during the last two rains. We have given a list of such spots to the administration and appealed to them to take adequate steps.”

NCP urban cell head Nitin Kadam said, “The first few rains have exposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) efforts to tackle the monsoon season as the city reported many tree fall incidents. We have appealed to the civic administration to speed up pre-monsoon works and clean nullahs, stormwater drains and chambers ahead of the rainy season.”

Meanwhile, the PMC commissioner has issued orders to the civic administration to speed up the cleaning works.

Civic officials claimed to have completed almost 50 per cent of pre-monsoon works.

Pune

Story Saved
