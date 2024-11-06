Political parties kick off poll campaign in the city 

Following Diwali festivities, most of the candidates launched their campaigns in all the city’s assembly constituencies on Tuesday, holding rallies in their respective constituency areas. The deadline for withdrawing and finalising the candidate list was Monday, November 4. Even Diwali concluded on the same day. The following day, Tuesday, all of the parties held rallies throughout the city. BJP candidates Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, Hemant Rasne, Chandrakant Patil, Sunil Kamble, and Bhimrato Tapkir too held rallies on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Candidates have only a fortnight to campaign as the voting for the polls is on November 20, and the campaign will end before then. Candidates will try to cover as many areas as possible throughout the city over the following two weeks.

Congress candidates Ravindra Dhangekar, Datta Bahirat, and Ramesh Bagwe campaigned in their respective areas, while BJP candidates Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, Hemant Rasne, Chandrakant Patil, Sunil Kamble, and Bhimrato Tapkir too held rallies on Tuesday.

NCP candidates from the city Ashwini Kadam, Prashant Jagtap, and Bapu Pathare also held rallies in the city.