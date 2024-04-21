Political star campaigners set to visit Pune

Pune: Many bigwigs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti and the Congress alliance partner’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will visit Pune as political campaigning heats up for the Lok Sabha polls. The star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Priyanka Gandhi. Many bigwigs of BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress alliance partner’s MVA will visit Pune as political campaigning heats up for the Lok Sabha polls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With the voting for Pune Lok Sabha seat scheduled for May 13, the political parties have decided to step up campaigning in Pune, Baramati and Shirur constituencies.

Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has become the most prestigious poll battle across the country.

The BJP’s other star campaigners include Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai are also on the list.

Rajesh Pande, vice-president, BJP Maharashtra, said, “Our list of campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari. It has been confirmed that PM Modi will address a rally on SP College Ground on April 29.”

Congress has included former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in its list of “star campaigners”.

Mohan Joshi, senior Congress leader and chief of Pune Lok Sabha constituency campaign, said, “In Pune, we have decided to introduce start campaigner Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from Congress. Besides that, NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray will also take part in rallies to support MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.”

Ramesh Iyer, Congress spokesperson, said, “Priyanka Gandhi will visit the city in the first week of May.”