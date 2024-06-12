Politicos demand restrictions on heavy vehicles after accident at Gangadham Chowk

The head of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) urban cell, Nitin Kadam, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni demanded restriction on heavy vehicles at Gangadham Chowk where a woman lost her life in an accident reported on Wednesday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police have allowed some roads for movement of heavy vehicles like Nehru Road and others as large number of agriculture commodities arrive at Gultekdi Market Yard from this route. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

A 59-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after a dumper carrying construction sand collided with their motorcycle from the rear end.

“Police commissioner should initiate necessary steps to avoid such incidents at Gangadham Chowk and also other areas,” said Kulkarni.

Kadam said, “We demand strict implementation of the ban as they also cause traffic jams.”

A civic officer requesting anonymity said, “City’s maximum commodities come from different places through heavy vehicles. So, practically it is difficult to implement a blanket ban on such vehicles or it will affect the supply of several goods. Even we cannot force the construction industry to run during night hours.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police have allowed some roads for movement of heavy vehicles like Nehru Road and others as large number of agriculture commodities arrive at Gultekdi Market Yard from this route.

There is a ban on the entry of heavy goods vehicles on important roads like Katraj-Kondhwa Road, and Solapur Road and others in the city from 9am to 9pm.