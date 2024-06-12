 Politicos demand restrictions on heavy vehicles after accident at Gangadham Chowk - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Politicos demand restrictions on heavy vehicles after accident at Gangadham Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2024 05:22 AM IST

A 59-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after a dumper carrying construction sand collided with their motorcycle from behind

The head of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) urban cell, Nitin Kadam, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni demanded restriction on heavy vehicles at Gangadham Chowk where a woman lost her life in an accident reported on Wednesday.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police have allowed some roads for movement of heavy vehicles like Nehru Road and others as large number of agriculture commodities arrive at Gultekdi Market Yard from this route. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police have allowed some roads for movement of heavy vehicles like Nehru Road and others as large number of agriculture commodities arrive at Gultekdi Market Yard from this route. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

A 59-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after a dumper carrying construction sand collided with their motorcycle from the rear end.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Police commissioner should initiate necessary steps to avoid such incidents at Gangadham Chowk and also other areas,” said Kulkarni.

Kadam said, “We demand strict implementation of the ban as they also cause traffic jams.”

A civic officer requesting anonymity said, “City’s maximum commodities come from different places through heavy vehicles. So, practically it is difficult to implement a blanket ban on such vehicles or it will affect the supply of several goods. Even we cannot force the construction industry to run during night hours.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police have allowed some roads for movement of heavy vehicles like Nehru Road and others as large number of agriculture commodities arrive at Gultekdi Market Yard from this route.

There is a ban on the entry of heavy goods vehicles on important roads like Katraj-Kondhwa Road, and Solapur Road and others in the city from 9am to 9pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Politicos demand restrictions on heavy vehicles after accident at Gangadham Chowk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On