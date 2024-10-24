Politicos scramble to file nominations on ‘auspicious’ Thursday

PUNE In a growing trend of filing nominations at an auspicious time as per the Hindu calendar (shubh muhurat), cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil, and Harshvardhan Patil are filing their nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Pushyamrut yog. It is learned that Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray are also planning to file their nominations at an opportune time. Cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, and Harshvardhan Patil are filing their nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Pushyamrut yog. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Chandrakant Patil’s candidature from the Kothrud assembly constituency, he declared that he would file his nomination form on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Pushyamrut yog. Similarly, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has asked all party leaders to be present at the rally starting from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kothrud to mark filing of his nomination on Thursday.

While Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced his list on Wednesday, cabinet minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that he would file his nomination form from the Ambegaon assembly constituency on Thursday. Walse-Patil also appealed to voters to participate in his public rally at the Agricultural Market Committee in Manchar marking filing of his nomination.

Although the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) SP did not announce Harshvardhan Patil’s candidature from the Indapur assembly constituency till Wednesday evening, Harshvardhan Patil is all set to file his nomination on Thursday. What’s more, Baramati member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule is likely to remain present along with him at Indapur.

Many candidates across political parties wanted to file their nominations on Thursday but since their parties did not announce their names, they were unable to do so.