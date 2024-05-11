Poll officers hold voting awareness drive for Pune metro users

To encourage residents to turn up in large numbers to vote, the Pune district election department teamed up with the Pune Metro officials to conduct voting awareness drives in metro and its stations on Thursday, said officials. According to the instructions of Pune collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase, Maval returning officer Deepak Singla planned the awareness drive on Pimpri-Shivajinagar metro route and stations. (HT PHOTO)

The awareness drive was conducted for the upcoming third phase of the poll at Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the instructions of Pune collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase, Maval returning officer Deepak Singla planned the awareness drive on Pimpri-Shivajinagar metro route and stations.

During the drive, Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), appealed to passengers to exercise their right to vote and strengthen democracy. Voting awareness leaflets were also distributed at trains and stations.

Assistant returning officer Archana Yadav of Pimpri assembly office, public relations officer Praful Puranik and nodal officer Mukesh Kolap interacted with metro passengers.