Polls ahead, politicians of all hues eager to participate in Wari

While it may be nothing new for local politicians to participate in the centuries-old ‘Wari’ tradition, even senior politicians are now looking to participate in the pilgrimage with assembly polls just four months away. The pilgrimage from Dehu-Alandi reaches Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, the 11th day of the lunar calendar which comes four days prior to the full moon night. (HT PHOTO)

So much so that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar (SP) chief, Sharad Pawar; his party MP, Dhairyasheel Mohite; and Congress parliamentarian, Praniti Shinde on Tuesday met Rahul Gandhi and invited him for the annual pilgrimage at Pandharpur.

Gandhi on his part indicated that he may consider participating in the annual pilgrimage in which lakhs of Warkaris embark on a 21-day journey-on-foot from Dehu-Alandi in Pune to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Mohite Patil, who was part of the meeting, said, “Sharad Pawar and all of us explained the Warkari tradition and its significance in Maharashtra. Gandhi indicated that he will consider the invite.”

Congress legislator from Purandar, Sanjay Jagtap, said that Gandhi is likely to walk some distance along with the Warkaris three to four days before the Wari reaches Pandharpur.

“Rahul Gandhi is likely to walk along with the pilgrims for some distance in the Wari possibly on July 13 or 14. He is also likely to take the blessings of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhis,” Jagtap said.

The pilgrimage from Dehu-Alandi reaches Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, the 11th day of the lunar calendar which comes four days prior to the full moon night. On that day, the Maharashtra chief minister performs puja on behalf of the citizens of the state.

Sharad Pawar, too, will welcome the pilgrimage on July 7 as it passes through his native place, Katewadi. This will possibly be the first time that Pawar is welcoming the Warkaris.

Tushar Bhosale, leader of the Maharashtra BJP’s spiritual cell, criticised Sharad Pawar for inviting Rahul Gandhi to the annual pilgrimage. He questioned how someone with a history of opposing Hindus could be invited. Bhosale also pointed out that though the pilgrimage has been passing through Pawar’s hometown for the last many years, Pawar himself has never participated in it.

Earlier this week on Monday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Bhawani Peth Vitthal Mandir to take the darshan of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s paduka. He also took darshan of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s Palkhi. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi had arrived in Pune on Sunday and left for Saswad the next morning, continuing the revered tradition.

For decades, politicians have been attracted to Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur regardless of their political ambitions. Be it Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh, or other leaders in Maharashtra, visiting Pandharpur during the annual Wari procession has been a much followed custom.