Polls near, delayed infra projects fuel voter anger across Pune wards

With civic elections drawing closer, delays in several key infrastructure projects have become a major source of voter anger across multiple Pune wards. Long-pending works such as the Katraj–Kondhwa road widening, the Shivajinagar double-decker flyover and the Sadhu Vaswani Road railway overbridge (RoB) are increasingly dominating local political discourse, as residents point to worsening traffic congestion, safety risks and repeated deadline extensions. In central Pune, frustration is mounting over delays in the Shivajinagar double-decker flyover, being executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

In south Pune, the stalled Katraj–Kondhwa road widening has severely disrupted daily life in Katraj, Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi, Bibwewadi and nearby areas. The corridor serves as a vital link for thousands of commuters, but narrow carriageways, incomplete utility shifting and unresolved land acquisition issues have led to persistent traffic snarls. Essential services, including school buses, ambulances and public transport, are among the worst affected.

“Every election this road becomes an issue. Once the polls are over, the pace of work slows down again,” said Rashid Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa Budruk. “Peak-hour travel is exhausting, and accidents are becoming more frequent.”

Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department acknowledged the delays, citing coordination challenges. “Utility shifting and approvals from multiple agencies have slowed the project. The work is being executed in phases, and once land-related hurdles are resolved, the pace should improve,” an official said.

In central Pune, frustration is mounting over delays in the Shivajinagar double-decker flyover, being executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Intended to ease congestion at one of the city’s busiest junctions, the project has instead caused prolonged diversions, dust pollution, and traffic chaos in Shivajinagar, Gokhalenagar, Model Colony, and along Aundh Road.

“Shivajinagar is a major traffic hub. The delays have affected daily commuters as well as local businesses. There is still no clarity on when the project will be completed,” said Anjali Kulkarni, a shop owner in the area.

A PMRDA official said the project involves complex engineering and tight urban constraints.

“A double-decker structure requires careful planning and execution. Some delays were unavoidable, but work is progressing as per the revised schedule,” the official said, without committing to a completion date.

In eastern Pune, slow progress on the Sadhu Vaswani Road RoB has added to commuter resentment in Bund Garden, Koregaon Park, Sangamwadi, and Yerawada. Persistent traffic blocks at the railway level crossing continue to choke traffic during peak hours, disrupting movement across large parts of the city.

“This work has dragged on for years. Traffic congestion here impacts half of Pune,” said Vijay Patil, a resident of Sangamwadi.

PMC project department officials said the RoB requires multiple railway approvals and involves several technical stages. “Structural work is nearing completion, and approach roads are being taken up. Traffic conditions should improve once the remaining phases are finished,” an official said.

Records indicate that all three projects have been in the pipeline for nearly a decade, with timelines repeatedly revised due to land acquisition hurdles, utility shifting, technical challenges, and the Covid-19 pandemic. While construction has progressed intermittently, none of the projects is close to full completion even in 2025.

As campaigning gathers momentum, residents say stalled infrastructure will play a decisive role in voting decisions. Citizen groups have begun questioning candidates on accountability, revised deadlines, and mechanisms to prevent further delays. Improved road connectivity, commuter safety, and timely project completion are expected to dominate the civic poll narrative across Pune wards.