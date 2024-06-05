Porsche crash: Two middlemen held for financial transactions

PuneThe Pune crime branch on Tuesday arrested two more persons in the Porsche car accident case for allegedly acting as middlemen and facilitating financial transactions between the accused doctors of Sassoon General Hospital and the father of the accused juvenile driver, an official said. Two persons arrested in Porsche car accident case for allegedly acting as middlemen and facilitating financial transactions between accused doctors of Sassoon hospital and minor’s father. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the officials, the accused, identified as Ammar Gaikwad and Ashpaque Makandar and arrested from Mumbai, also exerted pressure on the doctors to manipulate the blood samples of the accused minor.

A senior crime branch official said that the probe has revealed that the duo allegedly gave ₹3 lakh to Atul Ghatkamble, a conservancy employee at the Sassoon hospital, to be given to casualty medical officer Dr Srihari Halnor to switch the blood samples.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 at Kalyaninagar after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the 17-year-old rammed into their two-wheeler.

The teen’s parents and grandfather have been arrested in connection with a case involving the destruction of evidence. They are accused of tampering with the blood sample of the accused minor. Two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital have also been arrested.