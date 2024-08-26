Potholed Wanowrie Bazar stretch poses risks to commuters

Pune Cantonment residents are complaining about the lack of road repair work on a stretch between Padma Vilas Enclave Society and Shree Haribhau Balavantrao Girme Vidyalaya in Wanowrie Bazar. Owing to intense rainfall, the road has developed huge crater-like potholes, making it cumbersome for pedestrians and commuters to wade through the route. A recent site visit revealed that several two-wheelers had fallen into the pothole and riders sustained injuries due to a large stretch of road remaining concealed under a cesspool of accumulated rainwater. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Citizen activist Jaymala Dhankikar, who used the road for her daily commute expressed outrage at the cantonment authorities alleging that constant bumping over the bad road patch was causing backache and spine problems for citizens.

“I have seen women falling into the pothole which is filled with rainwater. Civic authorities have turned a blind eye towards the issue and are least interested in cleaning and reconstructing the road and draining out rainwater from the patch. It is sad to see citizens suffering for months with no end to their woes in sight,” she said.

Citizens rights activist Saleem Mulla demanded immediate reconstruction of the road patch. “ We have learnt that the road is not getting repaired due to funds shortage at the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). The PMC must pitch in and get the repair work done. We fail to understand that why there is no coordination between civic bodies to repair the road stretch. Since most of the residents are from the PMC area, the PMC must fix the issue as citizens might lose their lives due to civic apathy,” he said.

Manjusha Dalvi, a resident of Wanowrie Bazar said, “There are huge potholes present at the road which pose a risk to lives of people including the two and four wheelers. The present condition is leading to accidents, damage to vehicles and injuries to citizens. In the larger interests of public safety, immediate steps need to be undertaken to restore it to its original condition.”

The PCB road department stated that steps were underway for the complete overhaul of the damaged road section.

Commenting on the development, PCB chief executive officer Subrat Pal said, “We are aware and ready to take up the road repair work but are facing technical issues due to intense rainfall. Till the accumulated rainwater recedes, bitumen cannot be put into the pothole and we plan to construct the entire. The stretch sees heavy traffic movement on a daily basis and there is no diversion option for us. We will take help from the PMC to carry out the work.”