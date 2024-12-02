Pothole-ridden road in Swargate a magnet for accidents

Last Thursday, a mini truck fell into a large pothole and turned turtle at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road in Swargate, injuring the driver and blocking the busy thoroughfare. The incident underscores the persistent danger posed by the pothole-ridden road which has become a black spot for daily commuters. A traffic police officer stationed at the site echoed Mahoday’s concerns. (HT PHOTO)

Ravi Mahoday, who owns a shop nearby who witnessed the mishap, said, “I have seen five to six accidents occur here because of these potholes. The problem has worsened due to a persistent drainage issue wherein the drainage pipe seems to be broken, causing constant spillage. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tries to patch up the potholes with tar but that’s a temporary fix. Water leakage causes the potholes to reappear and the road is not levelled properly. Without proper repairs, these accidents will keep occurring.”

A traffic police officer stationed at the site echoed Mahoday’s concerns. “The potholes are not only growing in size but are also spreading across the road, making traffic management a nightmare. Accidents, congestion, and traffic jams are becoming routine in this area,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer of the PMC road department, acknowledged the problem and outlined the steps being taken. “We will begin covering the potholes this evening. However, the drainage leak needs to be fixed first. The water supply department has been informed and is working on it. Once the leakage is addressed, the road will be repaired and properly levelled to prevent further issues.”