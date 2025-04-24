Menu Explore
Power outage hits Parvati, Kothrud after snag in Jejuri-Kondhwa line 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 24, 2025 06:40 AM IST

A technical snag in the Jejuri-Kondhwa 220 kV transmission line triggered a widespread power outage in several parts of the city, including Katraj, Parvati, Padmavati, and Kothrud on Wednesday. The outage was reported for more than one hour after 10 pm. 

Officials have not confirmed the exact timeline for complete restoration, but efforts were underway late at night to normalise the situation as soon as possible.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Vitthal Bhujbal, chief engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), confirmed the development and said, “The Jejuri-Kondhwa line developed a major technical fault. Our teams are working on restoring the power supply. The restoration will be done in phases.” 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) resorted to back-feeding power from alternative substations to minimise the impact of the outage.  

“We are making efforts to restore power as early as possible through back-feeding from other substations,” said Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL. 

Officials have not confirmed the exact timeline for complete restoration, but efforts were underway late at night to normalise the situation as soon as possible. 

