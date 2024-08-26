Power supply suspended as a safety measure at Ekta Nagar Society

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected the power supply of 125 flats of Ekta Nagar Society on Sinhagad Road for safety concerns as water is being discharged from Khadakwasla dam amid heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. HT Image

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL, Pune circle, said, “As a precautionary measure, MSEDCL has disconnected the power supply of societies which were affected due to discharge of water from Khadakwasla dam since Saturday night.”

“We will restore power supply after the water level goes down,” he added.

On Saturday night, Khadakwasla dam division discharged 32,000 cusecs of water. It was gradually reduced to 25,000 by Sunday evening.