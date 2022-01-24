Prasanna Travels founder Rayakaka Patwardhan passed away

PUNE Keshav Waman Patwardhan, popularly known as Rayakaka Patwardhan, the founder of Prasanna Travels passed away on Monday due to old age. He was 91.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and their families. He founded Prasanna Travels in 1964.

His elder son Dr Bhushan Patwardhan is the ex-vice chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) and was also the advisor to Ayush Ministry. Currently he is active in the education sector.