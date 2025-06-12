Pratap Sarnaik unveils the AI-enabled ‘Smart e-Bus’

Maharashtra state transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman, Pratap Sarnaik, on Wednesday announced the introduction of artificial intelligence/AI-based integrated safety systems in the MSRTC’s upcoming electric buses (e-buses). Sarnaik was speaking at an event in Pune to unveil the new ‘Smart e-Bus’ when he emphasised that the state government’s policy is to promote electric vehicles and prioritise passenger safety, especially that of women. These e-buses will be equipped with AI-powered integrated safety features to ensure secure travel for passengers and to monitor the conduct of drivers. (HT)

Highlighting the state’s long-term plan, Sarnaik said, “Out of a total 5,000 new self-owned buses that the MSRTC plans to induct, at least 1,000 will be e-buses each year. These e-buses will be equipped with AI-powered integrated safety features to ensure secure travel for passengers and to monitor the conduct of drivers. We have instructed manufacturers to ensure that all new e-buses are equipped with this technology. The prototype model presented today was previously developed for the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.”

Giving the technical details and safety-related features of these buses, Sudhir Mehta, chairman of Pinnacle Industries and founder of EKA Mobility, the company that has manufactured these buses, said, “The newly showcased ‘Smart e-Bus’ features AI-driven CCTV cameras to monitor driver behaviour. These cameras can detect if the driver is yawning or using a mobile phone while operating the vehicle. In such cases, a warning alert will be triggered inside the bus, notifying both the driver and passengers. In addition, two surveillance cameras will be installed to monitor passenger movement, further strengthening onboard security with a special focus on women’s safety.”

To address emergency situations, the buses will be fitted with foam-based fire extinguishing systems to swiftly handle any incidents of fire. Referring to the recent incident at Swargate wherein a woman was sexually assaulted inside a parked bus, Sarnaik said that the new buses will have a mechanism that prevents entry into stationary buses through external interference. Any such attempt will immediately trigger an alarm, enhancing the vehicle’s tamper-proof safety design.

Sarnaik reiterated the government’s intent to incorporate all necessary amenities and safety features in every Smart e-Bus. “No unauthorised person will be able to enter the bus, especially when it is not in service. Quick-response systems to handle emergencies will be standard in all new buses,” he assured.

Sarnaik further said, “The MSRTC aims to phase out all the old buses over the next 10 years, gradually replacing them with safer, AI-equipped e-buses. Of the 2,610 new buses scheduled to hit the roads shortly, 1,500 have already been inducted into the MSRTC fleet. The modernisation efforts will begin within two months across all state transport (ST) stands and services, with cleanliness and safety being top priorities.”

Despite a current cumulative loss of ₹11,000 crore faced by the MSRTC, Sarnaik promised a white paper to outline the causes and remedies. “Reforms won’t happen overnight, but gradual improvements will take place over the next two-and-a-half years,” he said. He credited deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for consistently supporting the transport sector financially and reiterated the ambitious target of adding 25,000 new buses by 2029.

Addressing queries on regulatory compliance, the minister announced an extension of the deadline for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) till June 30 and warned of strict action against violations. Furthermore, he clarified that while some buses may be assembled externally, they will remain under MSRTC ownership and will not be leased.