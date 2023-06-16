Monsoon to knock at Pune city in next 48 hrs: IMD

The city received widespread pre-monsoon light showers in the evening after remaining under cloud cover throughout the day on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast monsoon to make its progress in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast monsoon to make its progress in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Baner, Pashan, Shivajinagar, central parts of the city, Hadapsar, Katraj, Kothrud, and Lohegaon reported light rainfall in the evening. The cloud cover brought down the day temperatures. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 33.8 degrees Celsius and other areas also saw drop in mercury.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over more areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, after the next 48 hours. However, the progress of the monsoon in north Maharashtra and Vidarbha will take more time.”