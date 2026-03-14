Prepaid, share auto services to start at SNDT metro station from March 14

To improve last-mile connectivity for metro commuters, prepaid and shared auto services will be introduced at the SNDT Metro Station in Kothrud. The ‘Rikshamitra Share and Prepaid Auto Project’ will launch on Saturday at 9am. The startup, Kevolution Technology Private Limited, is implementing the initiative in collaboration with the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union. (representative photo)

The initiative will provide an affordable and easily accessible service, making daily travel quicker and more convenient for students from nearby educational institutions and local residents.

The startup, Kevolution Technology Private Limited, is implementing the initiative in collaboration with the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union. The service will use modern technology to streamline operations, ensuring transparent fares and improved safety.

Earlier attempts to introduce shared auto services at Pune metro stations failed because most did not sustain due to operational challenges and limited response. Therefore, the new project is seen as a renewed effort to create an organised system that benefits both commuters and auto drivers.

The ‘Rikshamitra’ service has been operating successfully at Pune Railway Station for nearly two years now, receiving a positive response from both passengers and drivers. Building on that experience, the organisers have now decided to extend the model to metro stations.

Speaking about the launch, Keshav Kshrisagar, president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union, said, “Metro connectivity has improved travel across the city, but the challenge begins once passengers step out of the station. Through the Rikshamitra service, students, office goers and local residents will immediately get a reliable, affordable and safe transport option outside the metro station.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pune, Himmat Jadhav, expressed confidence that a systematic service will help reduce congestion caused by unregulated auto stands and ensure smoother passenger movement around metro stations. “Such initiatives also help bring discipline and transparency to public transport services,” he said.

Welcoming the initiative, college student Dhanashree Pitale stressed that taking an autorickshaw is often expensive for students. “If shared autos are available, they will reduce travel costs and save time,” she said.

Local residents expressed hope that the project will improve connectivity in the area. Kothrud resident Appaji Jadhav said, “The metro has improved travel across Pune, but the last stretch from the station to our homes has always been inconvenient. A reliable shared rickshaw service will make it easier for citizens, especially senior citizens and families.”