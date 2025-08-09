Pune -Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad be finalised in coordination with all concerned departments. He emphasised the need for an integrated blueprint for grade separators, ring road separators, and tunnel separators. He also instructed that long-term measures be implemented to resolve traffic congestion, keeping in mind the next 30 years. Prepare 30-year mobility blueprint for Pune region: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking at the presentation of the ‘Pune City Comprehensive Mobility Plan’ organised by the Maha-Metro at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar; union minister of state for cooperation Murlidhar Mohol; state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Dada Patil; Mitra organisation CEO Praveen Singh Pardeshi; chief secretary Rajesh Kumar; additional chief secretary (home) Iqbal Singh Chahal; director-general of police Rashmi Shukla; principal secretary Ashwini Bhide; Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar; and other senior officials.

“The mobility plan involves an estimated investment of ₹1.3 lakh crore, with ₹62,000 crore to be invested in the first phase. As per the plan, the target is to increase the share of public transport to 30% in the first phase, and eventually to 50%. Public transport services should be accessible within 500 metres for every individual. While the responsibilities of all departments should be clearly defined and the plan should aim to achieve an average speed of 30 kmph in metropolitan areas,” said Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar highlighted that the state government is committed to tackling traffic congestion by developing the Pune Metro network. “The CMP includes a proposed metro line from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor. However, considering the city’s growing population and increasing congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway, we are evaluating the possibility of extending the line from Hadapsar to Uruli Kanchan instead,” Pawar said. He also called for water supply planning to meet the growing needs of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

While Shravan Hardikar informed that the initial mobility plan was prepared in 2018. The revised plan now incorporates projections for 2054, considering population growth, road accidents, urbanisation trends, and corresponding expansions in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services, depots, metro services, and bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridors. “It also includes plans for the Purandar airport access road, ring road, missing link connections, cycling network, main market roads, truck terminals, logistics hubs, multi-modal integration hubs, public transport terminals, tourism development projects, employment generation, and anticipated growth in the IT sector. The plan covers an area of 2,550 square kilometres and has been submitted to the state government for approval,” said Hardikar.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh gave presentations on traffic management plans for their respective cities, while police commissioners Amitesh Kumar and Vinay Kumar Choubey presented details on measures to ease congestion within municipal limits and their implementation strategies.

The meeting was also attended by MLAs Yogesh Tilak, Bhimrao Tapkir, Bapusaheb Pathare, and Hemant Rasane; divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) CEO Yogesh Mhase; Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi; and Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil among others.