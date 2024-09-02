 President Droupadi Murmu on 3 days Maharashtra visit  - Hindustan Times
President Droupadi Murmu on 3 days Maharashtra visit 

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The President will address the 21st convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at the Lavale campus

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India will be on a three-day Maharashtra visit from Monday, September 2. The President will address the 21st convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at the Lavale campus.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of 'Shasan Aplya Dari' and 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Government of Maharashtra at Udgir.
She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Government of Maharashtra at Udgir.  (HT PHOTO)

On the same day, she will also attend the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai. On September 4 (Wednesday), President Murmu will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir in the Latur district.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Government of Maharashtra at Udgir. 

