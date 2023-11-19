President Murmu to attend event at AFMC December 1

Droupadi Murmu, President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will bestow the President’s Colour on Armed Forces Medical College on December 1, 2023, in its platinum jubilee year. The event will take place at the AFMC’s Capt Devashish Sharma Kirti Chakra Parade Ground. (HT PHOTO)

The award is a testament to the glorious 75 years of AFMC’s exemplary service to the nation.

Medical cadets who graduate from this prestigious college are commissioned into the Army, Navy, and Air Force. They have diligently delivered as an officer and a doctor, unfailingly and exemplarily addressing the healthcare needs not only of the Armed Forces troops guarding our great nation’s borders and those on missions abroad but also of their families. This institution’s alumni have made remarkable contributions to healthcare delivery and research and have served or are serving at a variety of prestigious national and worldwide healthcare institutions.

The President’s Colour, also known as ‘Rashtrapati ka Nishaan,’ is the greatest distinction that any military unit may receive.

Senior dignitaries and officials from the Central and State governments, as well as the Armed Forces, will attend this illustrious occasion.

The event will take place at the AFMC’s Capt Devashish Sharma Kirti Chakra Parade Ground.

The lady medical officers leading the four contingents of Armed Forces Medical Services troops working in the Army, Navy, and Air Force will be one of the parade’s centrepieces, exemplifying women’s empowerment in the AFMS.