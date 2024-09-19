Primary teachers to stage protest against Maha on September 25

A decision has been taken by teachers’ associations to keep all elementary schools in the state closed and hold a march to the collectors’ offices on September 25 to demand cancellation of recruitment of retired teachers through new batch approval and contract method among other wrong policies of the state school education department. The school education department of the state government has neglected to resolve the pending demands of primary schools, students and teachers of local bodies, allege officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mahesh Sarote, member of a teachers’ association, said, “The school education department of the state government has neglected to resolve the pending demands of primary schools, students and teachers of local bodies. On the other hand, it has decided to cancel one teacher’s post in certain primary schools of local self-government bodies and appoint a retired teacher on contract basis instead. As a result of both these decisions, the education of students has ground to a halt.”

Ignoring the fact that Aadhar cards are not issued to some students due to lack of birth certificates, the government has decided not to consider students without Aadhar cards for teacher pool determination and benefits of schemes which is surprising. Primary teachers’ unions in the state have alleged that this kind of government policy is aimed at closing and privatising primary schools of local bodies, and depriving students of their right to free and compulsory education.

Kranti Pathak, a teacher and member of a teachers’ association, said, “A meeting of office-bearers of primary teachers’ associations was held at Shiksha Bhavan in Pune. Thursday onwards, teachers will protest against the government by wearing black ribbons. While it has been decided that on September 25, all teachers will go on leave and hold a protest in every district.”