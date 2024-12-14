Prime accused held in Rohit Phalke murder case

In a joint action by Pune and Sangli police, officials arrested the prime accused in the Rohit Phalke murder case. Police said the murder was the fallout of the old family rivalry between the victim and the accused. Both family members were earlier booked in an attack on each other. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Vishal Sajjan Phalke,32, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ambegaon Khurd.

On December 12, a group of six individuals brutally attacked Phalke in Dalit Wasti in Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district.

Phalke was standing with his two cousin brothers Aditya and Ashsih when he was attacked. He saved himself and ran towards his house nearby. The accused followed him and created terror in the locality by waving swords, and weapons in the air. Rohit’s parents intervened but the accused attacked him with weapons in which he and his family members were seriously injured.

A team of local police rushed to the spot and shifted all injured to the private hospital and while undergoing treatment Phalke died.

Police said the murder was the fallout of the old family rivalry between the victim and the accused. Both family members were earlier booked in an attack on each other.

The accused is an on-record criminal and was booked earlier by Tasgaon, Sangli, Sinhgad Road, Warje, Bibwewadi, and Bharti Vidyapeeth Police stations under sections of murder, attempt to murder and extortion cases.