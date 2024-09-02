Manager at private bank was brutally murdered by group of four, including three minors, over mobile hotspot sharing issue
Pune: A manager at a private bank was brutally murdered by a group of four, including three minors, over a mobile hotspot sharing issue.
The incident took place at Hadapsar on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Vasudev Ramchandra Kulkarni, 47, of Utkarshnagar Society on Saswad Road. Three minors have been detained and their associate Mayoor Bhoslae, 19, arrested in the case.
According to the police, the accused allegedly under the influence of alcohol approached Kulkarni, who was out for a walk near his house, demanding a mobile data hotspot.
When Kulkarni refused to share hotspot data, an argument ensued and the accused attacked the former with koyta. The victim later died of multiple injuries.
The police have nabbed the accused and filed a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
See more
News/Cities/Pune/ Private bank manager killed for not sharing mobile hotspot