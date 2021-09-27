Home / Cities / Pune News / Probe permissions given for buildings on floodlines in Pune: Civic activists
A construction on the blue floodline of a river in Pune. Civic activists seek inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers. (HT FILE)
A construction on the blue floodline of a river in Pune. Civic activists seek inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers. (HT FILE)
pune news

Probe permissions given for buildings on floodlines in Pune: Civic activists

Civic activists seek inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:05 PM IST

PUNE: Civic activists on Monday sought an inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers.

Civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Vivek Velankar, Vijay Kumbhar, Sujit Patwardhan, Narendra Chugh, Shailaja Deshpande and Qaneez Sukhrani have jointly written to the municipal commissioner demanding verification of building permissions issued along riverside after November 2011.

Yadwadkar and Velankar said, “We found details that the PMC had approved a multistorey building at Wadgaon Budruk on survey number 13/1A/P which is inside the floodline. There are many such permissions issued by authorities.”

“All rivers must be free from encroachments and impediments, all building permissions issued along riverbanks after November 2011 should be reviewed and projects falling inside the floodline should be revoked and inquiry initiated against officers concerned,” Velankar said.

Yadwadkar said, “Earlier, the PMC did not earmark the floodlines after publishing the draft development plan in 2013. Irrigation department handed over the floodline details in March 2015. On the basis of the irrigation department’s report, the urban development department marked floodlines on the maps in February 2018. Despite instructions from the irrigation department, PMC kept approving building plans on floodlines.”

Activists said that such building constructions will affect the natural flow of river leading to rise in flood levels posing risk to human lives. The municipal commissioner should act against such illegal works which may put citizens’ life in danger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.