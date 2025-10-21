Probe underway to check if land records nearby Purandar are manipulated

PUNE: Ahead of the land acquisition process for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport in Purandar tehsil, a probe has revealed that recent land sale deeds may have been forged.

The project, under discussion for nearly a decade, had recently gained momentum with completion of the land measurement exercise last week and the administration planning land acquisition. However, some farmers alleged that documents may have been forged in taking forward land deals.

According to a complaint registered at Saswad police station last week, some sale deeds were recently carried out with the help of local agents, witnesses and also a few lawyers.

According to the Pune district collector, at least three cases of land sale and purchase have come to the notice of the Pune district administration wherein there are allegations of forged documents. “There is a strong possibility that some such transactions may have taken place. A detailed investigation will be carried out through the police, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty by registering criminal cases,” said Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi.

“We are committed to correcting all instances where farmers have been cheated. The incorrect entries in the 7/12 land records will be rectified, and the ownership will be restored in the names of the original farmers,” Dudi said. Very soon, the administration plans to start the land acquisition process for the Purandar airport, he added.

The proposed airport covers seven villages — Vanpuri, Kumbharvalan, Pargaon, Ekhatpur, Udachiwadi, Khanwadi, and Munjawadi — with around 2,832 hectares initially earmarked for acquisition. Following strong opposition from local farmers, the government dropped 1,388 hectares from the plan, bringing the total area down to 1,285 hectares. Under the government’s offer, landowners are set to receive four times the ready reckoner rate along with 10% land return which has prompted a majority of farmers to consent to the measurement of their land. However, discrepancies have been found during verification of consent forms.

In one such case from Vanpuri village, complainant Priyali Rakesh Pardeshi alleged that her land records had been manipulated. “I had legally purchased land in 2018 under survey numbers 252 (0.75R) and 258 (14.50R) and my name appears on the official sale deed and 7/12 extract. But when I went to check the consent records, I found that another person had given consent in my place,” Pardeshi said.

“The accused used forged Aadhar and PAN cards in my name. It’s shocking that this could happen despite proper registration. I have filed a formal complaint at the Saswad police station and demand strict action against all involved,” she said.

A senior Pune district administration official, requesting anonymity, said, “This is a serious issue that could undermine the credibility of the entire land acquisition process. We have directed the revenue and police departments to jointly verify all consent records and sale deeds. If any official is found complicit, strict disciplinary and criminal action will follow. The administration will ensure genuine landowners do not suffer financial or legal losses.”

Meanwhile, Saswad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city general secretary Mayur Jagtap has written to state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, demanding that an independent committee be constituted to investigate the fake sale deeds. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that certain IAS and IPS officers may have played a role in laundering unaccounted money.