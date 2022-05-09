Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra’s minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence.
Thackeray during his visit to the park on February 13 this year had said a decision has been taken to hand over some parts of the land not under litigation to the forest department for preservation as an unreserved forest area. He also had reviewed the PMC’s effort to remove debris from the area
Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue, said, “All construction and debris materials have been removed. The encroachments have also been mostly cleared.”
The 22-acre Salim Ali Biodiversity Park is situated along the Mula-Mutha river in Yerawada and is a paradise both for bird watchers and nature lovers as it attracts 130 different species of birds. The land dispute at the park has been going on for a long time now. One part of the land is under a private dispute. The other part of the land is under the revenue department.
“The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Khemnar.
Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest, Pune division, said, “One part of the land should have come to the forest department a long time ago, but it is still stuck with the revenue department. The handing over process to the PMC and then to the forest department will be done soon.”
For years, the environmental activists in Pune have agitated against the disposal of construction debris in the area of the sanctuary.
“There has been depletion of migratory and rare birds in the region because of this debris. The negative impact on the area’s biodiversity is huge,” said Meghna Bhaphna, a volunteer of the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary Action Committee.
In a meeting that took place early this year, it was decided that the debris would be lifted, police patrolling of the area would be initiated, security personnel to guard the area would be appointed, and fencing would be put around the green areas.
Bhaphna claimed, “No such steps have been taken yet. There is a case of encroachment also going on in the area. A case has also been made against the person who dumped debris in the area but no action has been taken till now. The land near the river has been encroached and filled with debris.”
-
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
-
Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners. Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices.
-
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
-
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
-
Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics