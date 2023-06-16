Home / Cities / Pune News / Focus on public perception, research patent filing: SPPU V-C Prof Suresh Gosavi

Focus on public perception, research patent filing: SPPU V-C Prof Suresh Gosavi

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 16, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Prof Gosawi has many challenges in front of him after taking charge and HT spoke with him about how he looks forward to taking the SPPU ahead now

Professor Suresh Gosavi took the charge of Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in last week after almost a year as the post was vacant for more than a year. Prof Gosawi has many challenges in front of him after taking charge and HT spoke with him about how he looks forward to taking the SPPU ahead now.

Professor Suresh Gosavi (HT PHOTO)
First response after the appointment?

I am happy that I got an opportunity to serve as the vice-chancellor of one of the most prestigious universities in the country. I joined the varsity as a student in 1988, then started working as a professor and now appointed as the V-C. With strong cooperation and good coordination with colleagues, I will effectively focus on varsity’s functioning in academics, administration, research and student welfare. It will be a slow and steady progress.

Challenges that you face after taking charge of SPPU?

Implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), adapt to the norms put in place after the Covid-19 pandemic and better the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings are some of my top priorities. We will take some immediate steps to improve SPPU’s national ranking.

Cite reasons for drop in NIRF ranking?

One of the several criteria in NIRF rankings is “public perception” and we need to work on this aspect. Another important area that needs focus is research patent filing and we need to encourage more research and related patents. We will closely coordinate with other research organisations and industries on innovate projects by providing conducive facilities.

