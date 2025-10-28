Professors begin indefinite hunger strike over recruitment, pay issues

Hundreds of professors and teaching aspirants from across Maharashtra have begun an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of the Director of Higher Education in Pune, protesting long-pending recruitment and pay disputes. The demonstration, launched on Monday, October 27, under the leadership of Prof Sandeep Pathrikar, state president of the Maharashtra New Professors Association (MNPA), underscores growing frustration among educators awaiting employment and pay reforms.

The protesters are demanding full recruitment of professors, librarians, physical education directors, and laboratory assistants in line with the October 1, 2017 staffing structure, along with an immediate revision of pay for CHB (Clock Hour Basis) faculty to ₹1,500 per lecture and ₹60,000 per month. Contract-based professors, the protesters said, should receive a monthly honorarium of ₹90,000.

Commenting on the development, Prof Pathrikar said, “This is not the first time we have had to stage such protests. For two years, the government has made repeated promises about recruitment, but no concrete action has been taken. To implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 effectively, all vacant teaching posts must be filled immediately.”

In addition to recruitment, the association is demanding immediate revision of CHB faculty pay and an inquiry into alleged corruption in the recruitment process, with strict action against officials responsible.

Association member Nandkumar Udar stated, “All vacant posts for assistant professors, librarians, physical education directors, and lab assistants should be filled. CHB teachers should receive ₹1,500 per lecture and ₹60,000 per month for 11 months, without interviews.”

The hunger strike highlights the persistent gap between policy announcements and ground-level implementation. With NEP 2020 emphasising quality and accountability in higher education, the shortage of teaching staff remains a critical obstacle to progress.

When contacted, director of Higher Education Shailendra Deolankar said the issues raised are primarily policy-related, including CHB pay, professor recruitment, and the revised 75:25 selection criteria, under which 75% weightage is given to a candidate’s academic, teaching, and research (ATR) performance, and 25% to the interview.

“The association submitted a letter today. Since these decisions cannot be taken at my level, I will forward them to the State government. I have also appealed to the agitators to end their hunger strike,” Deolankar said.