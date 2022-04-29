Protect livestock, pets during heatwave: doctors
With livestock and pets at risk from extreme heat as mercury touches record high in the city and across the country, veterinary doctors and caretakers share general suggestions to keep animals safe.
Cattle is a secondary source of income for many households in and around Pune district. And brutal heat may lead to low milk production in cattle, said experts.
Dr Prashant Salve, livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon, said home pets as well as cattle may suffer from summer stroke due to rise in temperature.
“The heat may affect their well-being and production of milk. Those having hairy animals like St Bernard in dogs, huskies, Persian cats should get the pet trimmed before the summer begins. Use of coolers and air conditioners can help regulate and maintain the temperature of pets. Round-the-clock water supply should be provided to pets to ensure that they remain hydrated,” said Dr Salve, adding that water allows animals’ bodies to cool off and stay cool.
He said cattle during this season can also exhibit summer stroke symptoms.
“This can affect milk production and cattle can become weak as well. Goats, cows and buffaloes may experience summer stroke. In chickens, mortality can be seen if the temperature is not regulated. There are simple measures like keeping the cattle in shade, using foggers to keep their body temperature cool, dry grass on the tin roof of shade and keeping it wet,” said Dr Salve.
Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, incharge, Katraj Zoo, said that the zoo has also employed methods to keep the environment for animals cooler.
“For tigers we have foggers and in cages we have coolers. We have fans for jungle cats and sprinklers, cooling ponds for other animals. For elephants, there are water pool, and foggers and fans for reptiles,” said Jadhav.
