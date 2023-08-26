Onion farmers continue protest, Pune APMC market join stir

Pune: Although the traders in Nashik resumed auction of onions, farmers continued their protest on Friday over low purchase price of their produce. The traders in Pune district have also extended their support to the protestors. Farmers have decided to boycott auction at the Manchar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market till Saturday, along with the supporting traders. While traders in Nashik resumed auction of onions, farmers continued their protest on Friday over low purchase price of their produce with Pune APMC extending support. (HT)

A notification issued by the finance ministry on August 19 stated that they have imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Protesting farmers said the central government’s decision will adversely affect the onion growers and their exports.

Swabhimani Farmers’ Association took to the streets in Ahmednagar on Friday to protest the export duty. They blocked the road along with the farmers. After the protestors did not heed to the appeal by the police to clear the road, a clash ensued, and some protesters had to be detained.

Against the central government’s decision, onion farmers, farmers’ organisations and the Nationalist Congress Party supporters blocked the road at Deola on the Nashik-Pune route on Friday. In Chandwad APMC market, farmers staged protest on the Mumbai-Agra highway for two hours and traffic was disrupted on Thursday.

The Centr has ordered the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and teh National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) to purchase 2 lakh metric tonnes of onion at ₹2,410 per quintal. However, NAFED started procurement through farmer producer company only at certain places. Farmers on Friday blocked the auctions in major market committees of Pimpalgaon, Yewla, Chandwad, Malegaon, Umrana, Lasalgaon, Nampur, Satana, demanding that NAFED buy directly from the market committee. The auction resumed at Pimpalgaon, Yevla market committee by noon on Friday with onion sold for ₹1,800 to ₹2,600.

