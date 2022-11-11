Pune: 79-year-old duped of 17.10 lakh in online dating fraud

The Warje Malwadi police have booked an unidentified person for cheating a 79-year-old man of ₹17.10 lakh through online dating application.

The police filed an FIR on November 10 on the complaint filed by the resident of Popular Nagar.

According to the police, the victim transferred the money to the accused between December 2021 and June 2022 in several transactions.

According to the complainant, he received a call where a female voice said that he can be introduced to a woman for dating through online application. The victim was later sent a picture of a woman and asked to make payment. The caller kept increasing the payment amount, and the victim kept paying.

After paying the huge sum, he realised that he had been duped and filed a police complaint.