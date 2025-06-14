Pune accounts for 38% of Maha’s ILI & SARI cases

Pune has emerged as the worst-affected district in Maharashtra for cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), accounting for over a third of the state’s total caseload. However, officials claim that precise reporting is the reason behind this large number of cases. According to official data from the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the state health department, Maharashtra recorded a total 142,474 cases of ILI and SARI between January 1 and June 11, 2025 with Pune district alone accounting for 54,371 cases which is approximately 38% of the total cases. During the same period, the state reported 753 cases of SARI, 597 (79%) of which were reported by Pune district alone, officials said. Maharashtra recorded a total 142,474 cases of ILI and SARI between January 1 and June 11, 2025 with Pune district alone accounting for 54,371 cases which is approximately 38% of the total cases. (HT)

Dr Sachin Desai, Pune district health officer, said that the reason behind the large number of cases is the reporting in Pune district. “All cases are regularly updated on the portal, and there is no underreporting of cases. However, no deaths have been reported amongst these infected patients,” he said.

According to health experts, the large number of cases is worrying and maybe linked to multiple factors such as climate variations, urban density, air quality, and delayed medical intervention.

Dr Abhijeet Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that those with existing co-morbidities and the elderly should regularly take influenza vaccines and infected patients must follow hygiene and use face masks in public places.

“The spikes in respiratory illnesses are often aggravated during seasonal transitions and by rising pollution levels. The monsoon, with its damp and humid conditions, only worsens the situation,” Dr Lodha said.

As per data provided by the public health department, Pune district reported the highest number of ILI cases this year followed by Jalgaon with 18,435 cases and Ahilya Nagar with 9,903 cases. Similarly, Pune reported the highest number of SARI cases (597) followed by Solapur (31) and Nagpur (29).

A senior health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on request of anonymity said, “The cases have gone up and the surge in cases can be attributed to the pollution and weather change. “Many people from nearby districts like Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Ahilya Nagar and Kolhapur also come for treatment to Pune which adds to the total number. Besides, there is more awareness among people coming forward to report if they have any symptoms.”

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad of Lopmudra Hospital said that more ILI and SARI cases are likely to be reported due to the onset of the monsoon and that citizens should take all precautionary measures and stay safe. “During the monsoon, temperature variations take place and we can expect an increase in such cases. Considering the current situation in Pune, it is important to differentiate between Covid-19 positive patients and those who are not. Individuals at high risk should get tested immediately if they have any such symptoms and should not attribute it to weather change,” he said.